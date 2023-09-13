On September 13, 2023, Marshall Akins, the VP Chief Commercial Officer of Carpenter Technology Corp ( CRS, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed in the insider's trading activity over the past year.

Marshall Akins is a key figure in Carpenter Technology Corp, a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, nickel and cobalt-based superalloys, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels. Carpenter's high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within diverse markets, including aerospace, transportation, medical, and energy.

Over the past year, Akins has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the overall insider transaction history for Carpenter Technology Corp, which shows zero insider buys and four insider sells over the same timeframe.

The insider's recent sell occurred when Carpenter Technology Corp's shares were trading at $65 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.27 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 58.28, significantly higher than the industry median of 21.84 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GuruFocus Value for Carpenter Technology Corp is $54.06, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by various factors. It could be a personal financial decision or could be based on the insider's perception of the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is essential for investors to consider the broader market trends and the company's fundamentals before making investment decisions.

Despite the insider sell, Carpenter Technology Corp's strong market position and robust product portfolio make it a significant player in the specialty alloys industry. However, the current valuation suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued, which could be a potential concern for investors.

As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.