Insider Sell: VP Chief Commercial Officer Marshall Akins Sells 1,500 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corp

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Marshall Akins, the VP Chief Commercial Officer of Carpenter Technology Corp (

CRS, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed in the insider's trading activity over the past year.

Marshall Akins is a key figure in Carpenter Technology Corp, a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, nickel and cobalt-based superalloys, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels. Carpenter's high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within diverse markets, including aerospace, transportation, medical, and energy.

Over the past year, Akins has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the overall insider transaction history for Carpenter Technology Corp, which shows zero insider buys and four insider sells over the same timeframe.

1702804526542618624.png

The insider's recent sell occurred when Carpenter Technology Corp's shares were trading at $65 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.27 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 58.28, significantly higher than the industry median of 21.84 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GuruFocus Value for Carpenter Technology Corp is $54.06, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

1702804546335539200.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by various factors. It could be a personal financial decision or could be based on the insider's perception of the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is essential for investors to consider the broader market trends and the company's fundamentals before making investment decisions.

Despite the insider sell, Carpenter Technology Corp's strong market position and robust product portfolio make it a significant player in the specialty alloys industry. However, the current valuation suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued, which could be a potential concern for investors.

As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.