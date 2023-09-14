Insider Sell: Yoav Landman Sells 12,352 Shares of JFrog Ltd

On September 14, 2023, Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd (

FROG, Financial), sold 12,352 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 451,569 shares and purchased none.

Who is Yoav Landman? He is the co-founder and CTO of JFrog Ltd, a company that provides end-to-end, universal, hybrid, and secure DevOps solutions. Its flagship product, the JFrog Platform, is the heart of the company's offerings. The platform's modules enable organizations to manage, secure, and distribute binary content throughout the software development lifecycle. The company's solutions are available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

The insider's selling trend is noteworthy, especially considering the overall insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and 63 insider sells. This could be an indication of the insider's sentiment about the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading for $28.03 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.805 billion. This is a significant figure, and it's important to consider it in the context of the company's valuation.

With a price of $28.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $36.89, JFrog Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors. It's possible that the insider believes the stock's current price doesn't accurately reflect its intrinsic value. Alternatively, the insider might be taking advantage of the stock's current price to realize gains. Regardless of the reason, the insider's selling activity is a factor that investors should consider when evaluating JFrog Ltd's stock.

In conclusion, while the insider's selling activity might raise some concerns, the company's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value suggests that there could still be potential for investors. As always, it's crucial for investors to conduct their own thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
