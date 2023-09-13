On September 13, 2023, Dara Bazzano, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of T-Mobile US Inc ( TMUS, Financial), sold 3,953 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 7,865 shares and purchased none.

Dara Bazzano has been with T-Mobile US Inc for several years, serving in various roles before becoming the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. Her role involves overseeing the company's financial reporting and compliance with accounting standards and regulations.

T-Mobile US Inc is a leading telecommunications company in the United States. The company provides wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. The company also serves as the host network for many mobile virtual network operators.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows among investors and analysts. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 24 insider sells for T-Mobile US Inc. This trend might suggest that insiders see the stock as overvalued or expect a downturn in the company's fortunes.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $141.36, giving the company a market cap of $166.97 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 28.27, higher than the industry median of 16.54 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, T-Mobile US Inc's stock is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a price of $141.36 and a GuruFocus Value of $141.41.

While the insider's sell might raise concerns, it's important to remember that insider trading patterns can be influenced by many factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio rebalancing. Therefore, while it's crucial to keep an eye on insider trading activities, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, its position within the industry, and market conditions. As always, a well-rounded approach to stock analysis and a diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks and increase the chances of achieving long-term investment goals.