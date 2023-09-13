On September 13, 2023, Sonja Mcclelland, the CFO of Hurco Companies Inc ( HURC, Financial), made a significant purchase of 1,420 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Who is Sonja Mcclelland?

Sonja Mcclelland is the Chief Financial Officer of Hurco Companies Inc. She has been with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of the company's financial operations and strategic direction. Her recent purchase of Hurco shares demonstrates her confidence in the company's future prospects.

About Hurco Companies Inc

Hurco Companies Inc is a global industrial automation company that designs and produces interactive computer controls, software, and computerized machine systems for the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. The company's innovative technology is designed to increase efficiency and productivity, making it a leader in its field.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 1,420 shares and sold 0 shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign as it indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe its stock is undervalued or that it is set for growth.

The insider transaction history for Hurco Companies Inc shows that there have been 2 insider buys in total over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend further reinforces the positive outlook for the company.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Hurco Companies Inc were trading for $20.95 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $137.32 million. The price-earnings ratio is 40.87, which is higher than the industry median of 21.84 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $20.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.80, Hurco Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CFO Sonja Mcclelland, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation, suggests a positive outlook for Hurco Companies Inc. Investors should consider this insider buying activity as a positive sign when making investment decisions.