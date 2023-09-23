Insider Sell: James Holcomb Sells 11,816 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

James Holcomb, Chief Business Officer of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (

PTEN, Financial), has recently sold 11,816 shares of the company's stock. The transaction took place on September 13, 2023. This move by the insider is significant and warrants a closer look.

James Holcomb has been with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc for several years, serving in various capacities before assuming his current role as Chief Business Officer. His deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic direction makes his stock transactions particularly noteworthy.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company operates through three segments: Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping, and Directional Drilling. It is known for its innovative technologies and commitment to safety and environmental stewardship.

Over the past year, James Holcomb has sold a total of 112,285 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 11,816 shares is part of this larger trend.

1702849779182075904.png

The insider transaction history for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shows a total of 8 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc were trading at $15.95, giving the company a market cap of $6.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 9.74, higher than the industry median of 9.26 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $15.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $25.26, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before buying.

1702849797104336896.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by James Holcomb, along with the overall insider sell trend at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, may suggest that insiders believe the stock is overvalued. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63, the stock may also be a possible value trap. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.