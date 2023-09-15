Insider Buying: CFO Bruce Rosenbloom Acquires 9,000 Shares of Janover Inc

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago

On September 15, 2023, Bruce Rosenbloom, the Chief Financial Officer of Janover Inc (

JNVR, Financial), made a significant purchase of 9,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator of a company's future performance.

Who is Bruce Rosenbloom?

Bruce Rosenbloom is the Chief Financial Officer of Janover Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of the company's financial operations and strategic direction. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in Janover's future prospects.

About Janover Inc

Janover Inc is a leading company in the technology sector. The company is known for its innovative solutions and has a strong presence in the market. With a market cap of $14.193 million, Janover Inc is a small-cap company with significant growth potential.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Bruce Rosenbloom has purchased a total of 9,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future performance. The insider transaction history for Janover Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at Janover Inc have a positive outlook on the company's future.

1702849856923500544.png

The insider's recent purchase was made when shares of Janover Inc were trading at $1.48 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $14.193 million. The insider's decision to buy at this price suggests that they believe the stock is undervalued and has the potential for growth.

Relationship with Stock Price

Insider buying is often seen as a positive sign by investors as it suggests that those with the most insight into a company's operations believe in its future success. In the case of Janover Inc, the insider's decision to buy shares could signal to the market that the stock is undervalued, potentially leading to an increase in the stock price.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Janover Inc shares is a positive sign for the company. With a strong track record of insider buying and no insider sells over the past year, investors may want to keep a close eye on Janover Inc as a potential investment opportunity.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.