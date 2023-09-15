On September 15, 2023, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, the CEO of Digital Turbine Inc ( APPS, Financial), sold 180,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III has been with Digital Turbine Inc for several years, leading the company through various stages of growth and expansion. Under his leadership, the company has seen significant advancements in its business operations and market presence.

Digital Turbine Inc is a company that simplifies content discovery and delivers it directly to the device. It's on-device media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency, and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 331,025 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 180,000 shares is a significant portion of the insider's transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Digital Turbine Inc shows a trend of more insider buys than sells over the past year. There have been 7 insider buys and 4 insider sells in total.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Digital Turbine Inc were trading for $6.76 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $692.563 million. Despite the insider's sell, the stock's price has remained relatively stable.

With a price of $6.76 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.00, Digital Turbine Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.15. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider may raise questions among investors. However, considering the overall insider transaction trend and the company's GF Value, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.