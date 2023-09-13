Insider Sell: Jason Taylor Sells 2,152 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)

1 hours ago
On September 13, 2023, Jason Taylor, President, West Division of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (

BECN, Financial), sold 2,152 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 2,152 shares and purchased none.

Jason Taylor is a key figure in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, serving as the President of the West Division. His role involves overseeing the company's operations and strategic initiatives in the western region. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc is a leading distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. The company also distributes complementary building products, including siding, windows, specialty lumber products, and waterproofing systems for residential and non-residential building exteriors.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the investment community. Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 7 insider sells for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc were trading for $78.19 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $4.856 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.24, higher than the industry median of 13.55 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $75.48. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's sell comes at a time when the stock is fairly valued, suggesting that the insider might believe the stock's current price accurately reflects its intrinsic value. However, investors should not solely rely on insider trading activities when making investment decisions. It's crucial to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc shares provides an interesting perspective on the company's valuation. While the stock appears to be fairly valued, the mixed insider trading activities over the past year suggest a cautious approach may be warranted.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
