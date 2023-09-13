Insider Sell: Rajat Taneja Sells 15,800 Shares of Visa Inc

On September 13, 2023, Rajat Taneja, President of Technology at Visa Inc, sold 15,800 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 168,605 shares and made no purchases.

Rajat Taneja is a key figure at Visa Inc, serving as the President of Technology. He plays a crucial role in the company's technological advancements and strategic direction. His insider trading activities, therefore, are of significant interest to investors and market watchers.

Visa Inc, listed on the NYSE under the ticker V, is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, banks, and governments in more than 200 countries and territories, enabling them to use digital currency instead of cash and checks.

Over the past year, there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys at Visa Inc. This trend could be indicative of the insiders' perception of the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily imply a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or portfolio diversification.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Visa Inc's shares were trading at $250.01, giving the company a market cap of $501.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 30.59, higher than the industry median of 12.7 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Visa Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86, with a GF Value of $290.82, suggesting potential upside for investors.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell transaction, coupled with the overall insider sell trend at Visa Inc, warrants attention. However, the company's valuation suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, which could present an investment opportunity. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

