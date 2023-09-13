Insider Sell: CFO David Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares of Datadog Inc

On September 13, 2023, David Obstler, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Datadog Inc (

DDOG, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Datadog Inc, as Obstler has sold a total of 250,633 shares over the past year.

Datadog Inc is a leading service provider for cloud-scale monitoring, analytics, and log management. The company's platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack. Datadog's cloud-native platform allows organizations to improve agility, increase efficiency, and provide end-to-end visibility across dynamic or high-scale infrastructures.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised questions about the company's stock performance and valuation. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the relationship between insider trading and stock price.

The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a significant number of insider sells over the past year. There have been 83 insider sells compared to only 4 insider buys. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is overvalued, leading them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Datadog Inc's shares were trading at $98.16, giving the company a market cap of $30.73 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock stands at $248.76, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39, Datadog Inc's stock appears to be significantly undervalued.

Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock's undervaluation could present a buying opportunity for investors. However, the significant number of insider sells over the past year should be taken into consideration. Investors should keep a close eye on Datadog Inc's insider trading activity and stock performance in the coming months.

