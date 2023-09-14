Insider Sell: President DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR Sells 3,904 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 14, 2023, President DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR sold 3,904 shares of FRP Holdings Inc (

FRPH, Financial). This move comes amidst a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR is a key figure at FRP Holdings Inc, serving as the company's President. FRP Holdings Inc is a company that operates in the real estate sector, primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,320 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 3,904 shares is a significant portion of the total shares sold by the insider over the past year.

The insider transaction history for FRP Holdings Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, compared to 12 insider sells.

1702925316420272128.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of FRP Holdings Inc were trading for $57.18 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $545.621 million.

The price-earnings ratio of FRP Holdings Inc is 124.91, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 13.45 and also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical data.

However, when considering the GuruFocus Value of $76.25, FRP Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1702925339375697920.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sell by the insider, coupled with the stock's current valuation, may suggest that the insider believes the stock is nearing its fair value. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.