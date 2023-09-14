Insider Buying: Trustco Bank Corp N Y's Executive Vice President & CFO Michael Ozimek Acquires 1900 Shares

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 14, 2023, Michael Ozimek, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Trustco Bank Corp N Y (

TRST, Financial), purchased 1,900 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

But who is Michael Ozimek? Ozimek is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the banking industry. As the Executive Vice President & CFO of Trustco Bank Corp N Y, he plays a crucial role in the company's financial planning and decision-making processes. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Trustco Bank Corp N Y is a full-service bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The bank operates through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, which has over 140 branch locations in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company's services include loans, deposits, investment management, and other financial products.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 14,400 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign as it indicates that the company's executives believe in its growth potential.

1702925314465726464.png

The insider transaction history for Trustco Bank Corp N Y shows a total of 29 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that the company's insiders are confident about its future and are willing to invest their own money in it.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Trustco Bank Corp N Y were trading at $27.74, giving the company a market cap of $525.455 million. The price-earnings ratio is 7.08, which is lower than both the industry median of 8.39 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

1702925339107262464.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Trustco Bank Corp N Y is significantly undervalued. With a price of $27.74 and a GuruFocus Value of $39.31, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Trustco Bank Corp N Y, coupled with the company's undervalued status, suggests that the stock could be a good investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.