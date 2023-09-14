Caligan Partners LP Reduces Stake in Alimera Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both entities involved, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

On September 14, 2023,

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in Alimera Sciences Inc by 800,000 shares, representing a 4.54% change in the firm's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $3.39 each. Following this transaction, Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 16,835,154 shares in Alimera Sciences Inc, accounting for 32.59% of its portfolio and 32.12% of the company's total shares.

Profile of Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 515 Madison Avenue, New York. The firm's portfolio consists of 13 stocks, with a total equity of $178 million. Its top holdings include Anika Therapeutics Inc, Exelixis Inc, Standard BioTools Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Liquidia Corp. 1702925435253293056.png

Overview of Alimera Sciences Inc

Alimera Sciences Inc, listed under the symbol ALIM, is a US-based pharmaceutical company. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of ILUVIEN, a treatment for diabetic macular edema and non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. Alimera Sciences Inc has a market capitalization of $174.031 million and its stock is currently priced at $3.32. The company's GF Score is 61/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. 1702925416467005440.png

Analysis of Alimera Sciences Inc's Stock Performance

Alimera Sciences Inc's stock performance has been underwhelming, with a year-to-date price change ratio of 11.04%. Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2010, the stock has seen a price change ratio of -97.99%. The company's GF Valuation suggests a possible value trap, with a GF Value of 4.72 and a Price to GF Value of 0.70. This indicates that the stock is currently undervalued.

Evaluation of Alimera Sciences Inc's Financial Health

Alimera Sciences Inc's financial health is a mixed bag. The company has a Balance Sheet Rank of 3/10, a Profitability Rank of 2/10, and a Growth Rank of 2/10. Its Piotroski F-Score is 3, and its Altman Z Score is -2.50, indicating financial distress. However, the company's Cash to Debt ratio is 0.29, which is relatively healthy.

Analysis of Alimera Sciences Inc's Industry Position

Operating in the Drug Manufacturers industry, Alimera Sciences Inc has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 0.00% and a Return on Assets (ROA) of -35.68%. The company's gross margin growth is -1.10%, while its operating margin growth is 42.20%. Over the past three years, the company's revenue growth has been -11.90%, and its EBITDA growth has been -33.50%.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc could be seen as a strategic move given the company's underwhelming stock performance and mixed financial health. However, the firm still holds a significant stake in the company, indicating a level of confidence in its long-term prospects. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.