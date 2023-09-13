Insider Buying: CFO & CAO Timothy Johnson Acquires 20,000 Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)

On September 13, 2023, Timothy Johnson, the CFO & CAO of Victoria's Secret & Co (

VSCO, Financial), made a significant purchase of 20,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying often signals an optimistic future outlook from those most in tune with the company's operations.

Timothy Johnson is a key figure in Victoria's Secret & Co, serving as both the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. His role places him in a unique position to understand the financial health and prospects of the company. His decision to invest in the company by buying shares is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future.

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading retailer of lingerie, beauty products, and women's apparel. The company operates under two segments: Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. The Victoria's Secret segment sells women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty products through company-owned stores, websites, and franchises. The Bath & Body Works segment offers personal care, soaps, sanitizers, and home fragrance products. As of 2023, the company operates more than 2,900 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, and its brands are sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide.

The insider's recent purchase is part of a broader trend of insider buying at Victoria's Secret & Co. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 20,000 shares, while selling none. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Victoria's Secret & Co were trading for $17.16 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $1.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 7.77, which is lower than the industry median of 16.75 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers.

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price is complex. However, it is generally believed that when insiders, such as Timothy Johnson, buy shares, it indicates they believe the stock is undervalued and has potential for growth. Conversely, when insiders sell shares, it may signal they believe the stock is overvalued and has limited growth potential. In this case, the insider's decision to buy shares could be a positive signal for potential investors.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Victoria's Secret & Co, particularly the purchase by CFO & CAO Timothy Johnson, could be a positive sign for the company's future prospects. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

