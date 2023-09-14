Insider Buying: David Boyle Acquires 375 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago

On September 14, 2023, David Boyle, Chair, President, & CEO of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp (

BHRB, Financial), purchased 375 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

David Boyle is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the financial services industry. As the Chair, President, & CEO of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp is a well-established financial institution that offers a wide range of services, including personal banking, business banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. The company is committed to delivering exceptional service and value to its customers, which has been a key driver of its success.

Over the past year, David Boyle has purchased a total of 2,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 375 shares further strengthens his position in the company.

1703046110286708736.png

The insider transaction history for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp shows a total of 12 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders have a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp were trading at $48.9 each, giving the company a market cap of $372.773 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.88, which is higher than the industry median of 8.32 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

gf-value%3F%26symbol%3DBHRB?width=560&height=450&t=1694872840

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is $58.41, Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase, coupled with the positive insider buying trend and the stock's modest undervaluation, could be a positive sign for potential investors. However, as always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.