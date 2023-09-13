On September 13, 2023, Chief Medical Officer Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc ( SPRO, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 39,496 shares and purchased none.

Kamal Hamed is a key figure in Spero Therapeutics Inc, serving as the company's Chief Medical Officer. His role is crucial in the company's mission to develop innovative therapies to treat bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections.

The insider's recent sell has raised eyebrows in the financial community, prompting a closer look at the company's stock performance and insider trading trends.

The insider transaction history for Spero Therapeutics Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 10 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc were trading for $1.27 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $67.477 million.

The GuruFocus Value of Spero Therapeutics Inc is $4.11, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.31. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider, coupled with the company's valuation and insider trading trends, suggests that potential investors should exercise caution when considering investing in Spero Therapeutics Inc. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.