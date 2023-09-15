Insider Buying: Haas G Hunter IV Acquires 9,354 Shares of Bimini Capital Management Inc

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago

On September 15, 2023, Haas G Hunter IV, CFO and 10% Owner of Bimini Capital Management Inc (

BMNM, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 9,354 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy due to the potential implications it may have on the company's future performance and the stock's valuation.

Haas G Hunter IV is a key figure at Bimini Capital Management Inc, serving as the company's Chief Financial Officer. His role involves overseeing the company's financial operations, making his stock purchases particularly significant as they may reflect his confidence in the company's financial health and future prospects.

Bimini Capital Management Inc is a specialty finance company that primarily invests in residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and the Government National Mortgage Association. The company's investment strategy seeks to earn returns on the spread between the yield on its assets and its costs, including the interest expense on the funds it borrows.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 53,102 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of consistent buying by the insider could be a positive signal to investors, as it may indicate the insider's strong belief in the company's potential for growth.

1703136700160540672.png

The insider transaction history for Bimini Capital Management Inc shows a total of 16 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend of insider buying could be a bullish signal for the stock, as it suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company are confident in its future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Bimini Capital Management Inc were trading at $0.93, giving the stock a market cap of $9.075 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the insider's significant purchase could be seen as a vote of confidence in the company's prospects.

gf-value%3F%26symbol%3DBMNM?width=560&height=450&t=1694894439

However, it's worth noting that with a price of $0.93 and a GuruFocus Value of $0.02, Bimini Capital Management Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 46.5. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent purchase could be seen as a positive signal, potential investors should also consider the stock's current valuation before making investment decisions. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors when evaluating potential investment opportunities.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.