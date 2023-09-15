On September 15, 2023, Wendy Carruthers, the Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Boston Scientific Corp, sold 11,671 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company, with Carruthers herself having sold a total of 104,197 shares over the past year.

Boston Scientific Corp, traded under the ticker BSX, is a leading innovator of medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. The company's products and technologies are used to diagnose or treat a wide range of medical conditions, including heart, digestive, pulmonary, vascular, urological, women's health, and chronic pain conditions.

The insider's recent sale took place at a price of $53.95 per share, giving the transaction a total value of $629,687.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,428,973.55.

The sale by the insider is noteworthy, given the recent trends of insider transactions at Boston Scientific Corp. Over the past year, there have been 35 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following chart:

The stock's market cap stands at $77.457 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 88.17, significantly higher than the industry median of 28.08. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers.

The GuruFocus Value of Boston Scientific Corp is $50.45, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale by the insider, Wendy Carruthers, may signal a bearish sentiment towards the stock. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, the stock appears to be fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the insider transactions at Boston Scientific Corp, as they could provide valuable insights into the company's future performance.