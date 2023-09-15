EVP, Human Resources Wendy Carruthers Sells 11,671 Shares of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 15, 2023, Wendy Carruthers, the Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Boston Scientific Corp, sold 11,671 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company, with Carruthers herself having sold a total of 104,197 shares over the past year.

Boston Scientific Corp, traded under the ticker BSX, is a leading innovator of medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. The company's products and technologies are used to diagnose or treat a wide range of medical conditions, including heart, digestive, pulmonary, vascular, urological, women's health, and chronic pain conditions.

The insider's recent sale took place at a price of $53.95 per share, giving the transaction a total value of $629,687.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,428,973.55.

The sale by the insider is noteworthy, given the recent trends of insider transactions at Boston Scientific Corp. Over the past year, there have been 35 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following chart:

1703197101170622464.png

The stock's market cap stands at $77.457 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 88.17, significantly higher than the industry median of 28.08. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers.

The GuruFocus Value of Boston Scientific Corp is $50.45, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1703197116920233984.png

In conclusion, the recent sale by the insider, Wendy Carruthers, may signal a bearish sentiment towards the stock. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, the stock appears to be fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the insider transactions at Boston Scientific Corp, as they could provide valuable insights into the company's future performance.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.