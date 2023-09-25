Unraveling Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV's Dividend Dynamics

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A Comprehensive Analysis of OMAB's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (

OMAB, Financial), a leading operator of airports in Mexico's central region, has recently declared a dividend of $0.58 per share, scheduled for payment on September 27, 2023. With the ex-dividend date slated for September 18, 2023, investors are keenly eyeing this forthcoming payout. This article will delve into the company's dividend history, yield, growth rates, and sustainability utilizing data from GuruFocus.

What Does Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV Do?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte primarily manages airports in Mexico's central region. The company's largest airport is located in Monterrey, catering to nearly half of its total passenger traffic. Additionally, the company oversees two hotels and an industrial park.

1703710506528800768.png

A Glimpse at Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV's Dividend History

Since 2021, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has maintained a consistent track record of quarterly dividend payments. The chart below illustrates the company's annual Dividends Per Share for a historical perspective on its dividend trends.

1703710534626443264.png

Breaking Down Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of now, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.92% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.52%. This implies an anticipated increase in dividend payouts over the upcoming year. In the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate has been 13.20%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Evaluating the dividend payout ratio is crucial to assess the sustainability of a company's dividend. This ratio indicates the portion of earnings distributed as dividends, with a lower ratio suggesting a considerable retention of earnings for future growth and downturns. As of March 31, 2023, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's dividend payout ratio is 0.87, which might imply potential risks to the sustainability of its dividend.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Robust growth metrics are vital for the sustainability of dividends. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a robust revenue model. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate underscore its potential for earnings growth, a critical factor for sustaining dividends.

Concluding Thoughts

While Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, and robust profitability paint a promising picture, its high payout ratio raises questions about the sustainability of its dividend. Investors should keep a close eye on these metrics and the company's future performance to make informed investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.