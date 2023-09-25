A Comprehensive Analysis of DHY's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund ( DHY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 2023-09-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-18. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Funds dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with the objective to seek high current income and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Tracing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's Dividend History

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1998. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Unpacking Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.79% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.79%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's annual dividend growth rate was -6.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -7.70% per year. And over the past decade, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -5.70%.

Based on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock as of today is approximately 6.56%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-04-30, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's profitability 3 out of 10 as of 2023-04-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of past 10 years.

Forecasting Dividend Sustainability: Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's growth rank of 3 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Conclusion: A Closer Look at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's Dividend Prospects

Despite Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's consistent dividend payment record and high yield, the negative growth rates, low profitability rank, and poor growth prospects raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividend payments. Investors should consider these factors carefully before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.