Unveiling POSCO Holdings (PKX)'s True Worth: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Unraveling the intricacies of POSCO Holdings' valuation and its potential impact on future returns

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

POSCO Holdings Inc (

PKX, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight with a daily gain of 4.86% and a significant 3-month gain of 50.32%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 3.12. However, the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of POSCO Holdings' current valuation and its potential implications on future returns.

A Snapshot of POSCO Holdings Inc (PKX, Financial)

POSCO Holdings operates as a holding company through its subsidiaries, with diversified business operations. The company's segments include the production and sale of steel products, provision of infrastructure and related services, trading and natural resources development activities, and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and buildings. It also focuses on power generation and information technology and operational technology services, as well as the manufacturing and sale of energy-related and other industrial materials.

The company's stock price currently stands at $113.92, significantly higher than its GF Value of $62.75. With a market cap of $34.60 billion, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued, which may impact its future returns. The income breakdown of POSCO Holdings is as follows:

1703780827554381824.png

Decoding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

According to our valuation method, POSCO Holdings (

PKX, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it suggests that the stock is overvaliced, and its future returns might be poor. However, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock might be undervalued, promising higher future returns. Given POSCO Holdings' current price of $113.92 per share and a market cap of $34.60 billion, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued.

As a result, the long-term return of POSCO Holdings' stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1703780806696108032.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing POSCO Holdings' Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. POSCO Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.69, which ranks better than 63.07% of 593 companies in the Steel industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks POSCO Holdings's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

This is the debt and cash of POSCO Holdings over the past years:

1703780846516830208.png

Profitability and Growth of POSCO Holdings

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profitability usually dictates a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. POSCO Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $60.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.12. Its operating margin is 3.29%, which ranks worse than 55.41% of 601 companies in the Steel industry. Overall, the profitability of POSCO Holdings is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of POSCO Holdings is 10%, which ranks worse than 54% of 587 companies in the Steel industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.9%, which ranks worse than 69.22% of 510 companies in the Steel industry.

ROIC vs WACC Comparison

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, POSCO Holdings's ROIC is 4.24 while its WACC came in at 8.35.

The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of POSCO Holdings is shown below:

1703780863092719616.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of POSCO Holdings (

PKX, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is also fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 69.22% of 510 companies in the Steel industry. To learn more about POSCO Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.