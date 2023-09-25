What's Driving Telephone and Data Systems Inc's Surprising 134% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Telephone and Data Systems Inc (

TDS, Financial) has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by a staggering 133.54%, despite a slight dip of 0.37% over the past week. The current price stands at $17.74, with a market capitalization of $2 billion. The stock's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $19.11, slightly lower than the GF Value of $19.76 three months ago. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued at present, compared to its status as a possible value trap three months ago.

Introduction to Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS, Financial)

Telephone and Data Systems Inc is a diversified telecommunications operator that provides mobile, telephone, and broadband services. The company operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom, with the former generating the majority of the revenue. The company operates within the Telecommunication Services industry, a highly competitive and rapidly evolving sector. 1703789951910412288.png

Profitability Analysis of TDS

As of June 30, 2023, TDS's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 1.13%, better than 24.35% of companies in the same industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA are -0.46% and -0.19% respectively, indicating a slight underperformance. The ROIC of 1.08% is better than 31.3% of companies in the same industry. Over the past decade, TDS has maintained profitability for 9 years, better than 66.31% of companies in the industry. 1703789973267808256.png

Growth Analysis of TDS

TDS's Growth Rank is currently at 5/10, indicating a moderate growth rate. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 2.10%, better than 45.12% of companies in the same industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 1.00%, better than 45.95% of companies in the industry. 1703789989759811584.png

Major Holders of TDS Stock

The top three holders of TDS stock are

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio), and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest number of shares, with 2,102,431 shares, representing 1.86% of the total shares. Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) holds 36,525 shares, representing 0.03% of the total shares. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss holds the least number of shares among the top three, with 711 shares.

Competitors of TDS

TDS faces stiff competition from other companies within the same industry. The top three competitors are Globalstar Inc(

GSAT, Financial) with a stock market cap of $2.55 billion, Liberty Latin America Ltd(LILA, Financial) with a stock market cap of $1.73 billion, and InterDigital Inc(IDCC, Financial) with a stock market cap of $2.2 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telephone and Data Systems Inc has shown a remarkable surge in its stock price over the past three months. Despite a slight dip over the past week, the overall trend remains positive. The company's profitability and growth ranks indicate a moderate level of performance, with room for improvement. The company faces stiff competition within the Telecommunication Services industry, but its strong market position and consistent profitability over the past decade suggest a promising future.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.