Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Azul SA ( AZUL, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $8.66, recorded a gain of 6% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 33.05%. The stock's fair valuation is $26.24, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Scrutinizing Potential Risks of Azul SA ( AZUL Financial)

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Azul SA should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -1.05. These indicators suggest that Azul SA, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Altman Z-Score: An Overview

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Profile: Azul SA

Azul SA is involved in the operation of regular and non-regular airline passenger services, cargo or mail, passenger charter, provision of maintenance and hangarage services for aircraft, engines, parts and pieces, aircraft acquisition and lease, development of frequent-flyer programs, development of related activities and equity holding in other companies. Its current market cap stands at $1 billion with sales recorded at $3.40 billion.

Breaking Down Azul SA's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of Azul SA's Altman Z-score reveals Azul SA's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating Azul SA's historical data, 2021: -1.15; 2022: -1.21; 2023: -1.40, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates Azul SA's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

Conclusion

While Azul SA's current valuation may seem attractive, the company's low Altman Z-Score and declining Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio suggest potential financial distress. These indicators highlight the importance of thorough due diligence and suggest that Azul SA may be a potential value trap. Investors are advised to think twice before investing.

