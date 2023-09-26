Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Caesars Entertainment Inc ( CZR, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 50.98, recorded a loss of 3.57% in a day and a 3-month increase of 4.38%. The stock's fair valuation is $95.38, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. It is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of the business performance. We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Delving Deeper: The Risk Factors

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Caesars Entertainment should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.66. These indicators suggest that Caesars Entertainment, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot: Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas and regional markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced material EBITDA losses in 2022. Caesars' U.S. presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the U.S. portion of William Hill, a digital sports betting platform.

Caesars Entertainment's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of Caesars Entertainment's Altman Z-score reveals Caesars Entertainment's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress.

Conclusion: A Potential Value Trap?

Given the low Altman Z-score and other risk factors, Caesars Entertainment appears to be a potential value trap. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, the risks associated with the company's financial health may outweigh the potential rewards. Therefore, investors should approach this stock with caution and conduct thorough due diligence before making any investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .