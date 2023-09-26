Unveiling Pampa Energia SA (PAM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of Pampa Energia SA (PAM) to determine its true market worth

2 hours ago
Today, we delve into the intrinsic value of Pampa Energia SA (

PAM, Financial), a company engaged in the energy business. With a daily gain of 4.1% and a 3-month gain of 3.03%, the company's stock performance has been impressive. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 10.29, an essential metric for potential investors. However, the key question remains: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article seeks to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. Read on for an in-depth look at Pampa Energia SA (PAM).

Company Overview

Pampa Energia SA and its subsidiaries operate in the energy sector, with business segments spanning electricity generation, distribution, oil and gas, petrochemicals, and other business. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the distribution of energy. Despite its current stock price of $42.1, the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, stands at $25.84. This discrepancy prompts a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1703899894273540096.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it implies overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it could indicate undervaluation and potentially higher future returns.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Pampa Energia SA's stock appears significantly overvalued. Given this overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1703899874027634688.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Thus, a thorough review of a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy shares. Pampa Energia SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.53, ranking better than 65.86% of 413 companies in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Pampa Energia SA's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1703899917015056384.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Pampa Energia SA has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.29. Its operating margin is 26.66%, ranking better than 69.83% of 401 companies in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry. Overall, the profitability of Pampa Energia SA is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. Pampa Energia SA's average annual revenue growth is 70.8%, ranking better than 91.16% of 362 companies in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 63.6%, ranking better than 88.82% of 340 companies in the industry.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insight into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Pampa Energia SA's ROIC was 12.2, while its WACC came in at 10.66.

1703899935193169920.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pampa Energia SA (

PAM, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. While the company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong, its growth ranks better than 88.82% of 340 companies in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry. To learn more about Pampa Energia SA stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
