Unlocking Euronav NV (EURN)'s True Worth: A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Euronav NV (EURN) significantly undervalued? Let's delve into the financials to find out.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 4.02% and a 3-month gain of 4.57%, Euronav NV (

EURN, Financial) has been catching the attention of investors. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.92, indicating a robust financial performance. But the question remains: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article presents an in-depth valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to uncover Euronav NV's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Euronav NV owns and operates a fleet of vessels for international maritime shipping and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. It is organized into two segments: tankers and floating storage and offloading activities (FSO). The tankers segment, which generates the majority of revenue, operates crude oil tankers on international markets. The FSO segment conducts floating production, floating storage, and offloading operations for crude oil and petroleum products.

Currently priced at $16.31 per share, Euronav NV has a market cap of $3.30 billion. However, its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $24.95. This discrepancy suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued.

1703899937093189632.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.
  2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

According to our calculations, Euronav NV is significantly undervalued. The company's stock is likely to deliver higher future returns due to its current undervaluation.

1703899915815485440.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. Euronav NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is worse than 81.01% of 1027 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Euronav NV at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1703899957976629248.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Euronav NV has been profitable 6 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.92. Its operating margin is 47.3%, which ranks better than 88.52% of 976 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Euronav NV is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Euronav NV is 1.6%, which ranks worse than 67.79% of 857 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.4%, which ranks worse than 64.85% of 825 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Euronav NV's ROIC was 16.01, while its WACC came in at 4.97.

1703899976335097856.png

Conclusion

Overall, Euronav NV (

EURN, Financial) stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 64.85% of 825 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Euronav NV stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.