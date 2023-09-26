WestRock Co (WRK): Is the Stock Undervalued? A Comprehensive Analysis

Exploring the intrinsic value of WestRock Co (WRK) based on its current market performance and future prospects

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WestRock Co (

WRK, Financial) saw a daily gain of 2.19%, and a significant 3-month gain of 24.94%. Despite a Loss Per Share of 5.54, the stock is considered modestly undervalued. This article aims to delve into the valuation analysis of WestRock Co, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of the company's current value and future prospects.

A Snapshot of WestRock Co

WestRock Co is a leading manufacturer of corrugated and consumer packaging, including folding cartons and paperboard. The company emerged as the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second-largest producer of containerboard following the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in fall 2015. The current stock price stands at $37.34, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $48.7.

1704140849455038464.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

WestRock Co (

WRK, Financial) stock is currently estimated to be modestly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. The market cap of WestRock Co stands at $9.60 billion. Given its relatively undervalued status, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1704140827569160192.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of WestRock Co

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, a careful review of a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy its stock. WestRock Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, worse than 88.74% of 373 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. The overall financial strength of WestRock Co is ranked at 4 out of 10, indicating its poor financial condition.

1704140869499617280.png

Profitability and Growth of WestRock Co

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. WestRock Co has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $20.70 billion and a Loss Per Share of $5.54 over the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 6.26% is better than 55.35% of 374 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks WestRock Co's profitability as fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. WestRock Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 61.71% of 363 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1%, ranking worse than 64.74% of 346 companies in the same industry.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, WestRock Co's return on invested capital is 5.07, and its cost of capital is 7.38.

1704140889154125824.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of WestRock Co (

WRK, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 64.74% of 346 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. For more information about WestRock Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.