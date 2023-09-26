Block (SQ): A Hidden Gem in the Market?

Unveiling the True Worth of Block Inc.

34 minutes ago
Block Inc (

SQ, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -3.21%, translating to a 3-month loss of -24.93%. The company also reported a Loss Per Share of 0.43. These figures raise the question: Is Block's stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to gain deeper insights into Block's financial health and prospects.

Understanding Block Inc

Founded in 2009, Block Inc provides payment services to merchants and related services. The company's flagship product, Cash App, is a person-to-person payment network. In 2022, Block's payment volume exceeded $200 million. Despite its current share price of $49.61, the GF Value estimates its fair value at $115.27, suggesting that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

Here is a breakdown of Block's income: 1704145259694391296.png

Diving Into Block's GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value.

According to the GF Value, Block (

SQ, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The GF Value is derived from historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock is likely overvalued, suggesting poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock might be undervalued, indicating potentially higher future returns. Given its current price of $49.61 per share, Block's stock appears to be significantly undervalued.

Because Block is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1704145241709215744.png

Block's Financial Strength

It's crucial to assess the financial strength of a company before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Block has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.74, which is worse than 56.48% of 2753 companies in the Software industry. Overall, Block's financial strength is rated 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Here is a look at Block's debt and cash over the years: 1704145277595680768.png

Profitability and Growth of Block

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Block has been profitable 3 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $19.70 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.43. Its operating margin is -1.58%, ranking worse than 58.38% of 2751 companies in the Software industry. Overall, Block's profitability is rated 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Block's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 44.1%, ranking better than 91.54% of 2412 companies in the Software industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking worse than all 2009 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. For the past 12 months, Block's ROIC is -1.7, and its WACC is 15.72.

Here is the historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Block: 1704145295064956928.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Block (

SQ, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than all 2009 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Block's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
