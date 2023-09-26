Unveiling DexCom (DXCM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into DexCom's valuation and financial performance

1 hours ago
With a day's loss of -2.51% and a 3-month loss of -28.28%, DexCom Inc (

DXCM, Financial) has been under the spotlight recently. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.86. The question is, is the stock significantly undervalued? This analysis aims to answer that question by taking a closer look at DexCom's valuation. We invite you to read on for an in-depth understanding of DexCom's intrinsic value.

Introduction to DexCom Inc

DexCom Inc (

DXCM, Financial) is a leading company that designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. The company's innovative CGM systems serve as an alternative to traditional blood glucose meter processes. DexCom is also evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem. With a market cap of $36 billion and a stock price of $92.9, the company's fair value according to the GF Value is $143.5, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued.

1704155977537814528.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Our analysis indicates that DexCom (

DXCM, Financial) is significantly undervalued. With its share price significantly below the GF Value Line, DexCom's future returns are likely to be high. This suggests that the long-term return of DexCom's stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1704155955983286272.png

DexCom's Financial Strength

Examining a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. DexCom's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.08, ranking worse than 64.18% of 843 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of DexCom is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1704155998865850368.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. DexCom's profitability rank is 4 out of 10, indicating poor profitability. However, its growth rank is better than 77.51% of 738 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, indicating strong growth potential.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides valuable insights into its profitability. DexCom's ROIC is 14.14, and its WACC is 11.7, indicating a healthy profitability.

1704156015374630912.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom (

DXCM, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. Despite its poor profitability rank, its strong growth rank and fair financial strength indicate potential for high future returns. For a more detailed analysis of DexCom's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
