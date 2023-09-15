Insider Sell: Chief Sales Officer Es Van Sells 61,800 Shares of The Vita Coco Co Inc (COCO)

23 minutes ago

On September 15, 2023, Es Van, the Chief Sales Officer of The Vita Coco Co Inc (

COCO, Financial), sold 61,800 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed in the insider's trading activity over the past year.

The Vita Coco Co Inc is a leading global producer and distributor of coconut water beverages. The company's products are sold in over 30 countries worldwide, with a strong presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's mission is to provide healthy, natural, and refreshing beverages to consumers around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 71,383 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's total sales over the past year.

The insider's trading activity can provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects. Insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, indicating that insiders may believe the company's stock is overvalued or that the company may face challenges in the future. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance.

The insider transaction history for The Vita Coco Co Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 13 insider sells in total. This could potentially indicate a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Vita Coco Co Inc were trading for $28.92 apiece. This gives the company a market cap of $1.509 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio is 52.43, which is higher than the industry median of 18.61 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the company's shares may be overvalued compared to its earnings.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Es Van, along with the overall trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, could potentially indicate a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, when making investment decisions.

