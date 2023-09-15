Insider Sell: CFO Michael Potter Sells 10,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming Inc

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 15, 2023, Michael Potter, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Corsair Gaming Inc (

CRSR, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Michael Potter is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in the gaming industry. As the CFO of Corsair Gaming Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's financial planning and decision-making processes. His insider trades, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Corsair Gaming Inc is a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The company's product portfolio includes gaming peripherals, components, streaming gear, and PC gaming hardware, among others. Corsair Gaming Inc is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and the delivery of high-performance gaming experiences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 47,673 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 10,000 shares is a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

1704193688197922816.png

The insider transaction history for Corsair Gaming Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests a cautious sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a reflection of their expectations about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Corsair Gaming Inc were trading for $15.03 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 499.00, significantly higher than the industry median of 21.91 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This high price-earnings ratio could indicate that the stock is overvalued, which might explain the insider's decision to sell.

However, with a price of $15.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $16.88, Corsair Gaming Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1704193709836337152.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale, along with the overall insider transaction trend for Corsair Gaming Inc, suggests a cautious sentiment among the company's insiders. However, the stock's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value could present an attractive opportunity for investors.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.