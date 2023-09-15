Insider Buying: EVP, CFO David Anderson Acquires 2000 Shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA)

On September 15, 2023, David Anderson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Corteva Inc (

CTVA, Financial), purchased 2000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

David Anderson is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. He has been with Corteva Inc for several years, overseeing the company's financial operations and contributing to its strategic planning and growth. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

Corteva Inc is a major player in the agriculture industry. The company provides farmers around the world with a comprehensive suite of products and services, including seeds, crop protection solutions, and digital solutions designed to optimize yield and profitability. With a market cap of $37.26 billion, Corteva Inc is a significant player in its industry.

1704193689321996288.png

The insider's recent purchase follows a trend of insider buying at Corteva Inc over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys in total, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations see value in its stock.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Corteva Inc were trading for $52.97 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 40.69, which is higher than both the industry median of 17.51 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. Despite this, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $59.18, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

1704193709521764352.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Corteva Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock is currently trading at a discount to its intrinsic value.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 2000 shares of Corteva Inc, along with the trend of insider buying over the past year, suggests a positive outlook for the company. Despite a higher than average price-earnings ratio, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. Investors may want to keep an eye on Corteva Inc as a potential value opportunity.

