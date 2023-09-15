Director Yanzhuan Zheng Sells 313,009 Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago

On September 15, 2023, Director Yanzhuan Zheng of Microvast Holdings Inc (

MVST, Financial) sold 313,009 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider activity that has seen Zheng sell a total of 313,009 shares and make no purchases.

So, who is Yanzhuan Zheng? Zheng is a key figure at Microvast Holdings Inc, serving as a Director. His decisions and actions can have a significant impact on the company's stock price and overall performance.

Microvast Holdings Inc is a global leader in battery storage solutions for mobile and stationary applications. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets advanced electric vehicle power systems to support the growth of electric mobility worldwide. With a market cap of $572.407 million, Microvast is a significant player in the electric vehicle industry.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Microvast were trading for $2.02 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $572.407 million.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Microvast shows a trend of more sells than buys. There have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year, compared to 1 insider sell over the same timeframe. This could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's current valuation or future prospects.

1704194011603927040.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. The insider's recent sell-off is a significant event that could impact the stock's performance in the near future.

It's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. The insider may have personal financial needs or other reasons for selling. However, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on insider activity as it can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Director Yanzhuan Zheng is a significant event that could impact the performance of Microvast Holdings Inc's stock. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's insider activity and consider it as part of their overall analysis of the company.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.