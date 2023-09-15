On September 15, 2023, Carla Leibold, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Customers Bancorp Inc ( CUBI, Financial), sold 16,619 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Carla Leibold is a seasoned financial executive with over 20 years of experience in the banking industry. She has been with Customers Bancorp Inc since 2013, serving in various roles before being appointed as CFO. Her deep understanding of the company's financial operations and strategic direction makes her transactions worth noting for investors.

Customers Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that, through its subsidiary, Customers Bank, provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. The company operates in two segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company's services include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, IRAs, non-retail time deposits, and sweep accounts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,619 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Customers Bancorp Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells in total.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Customers Bancorp Inc were trading for $34.33 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 5.94, which is lower than the industry median of 8.25 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $34.33 and a GuruFocus Value of $35.05, Customers Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell, coupled with the stock's current valuation, suggests that the insider believes the stock is fairly valued at its current price. Investors should monitor future insider transactions and other market signals to assess the potential impact on the stock's price.