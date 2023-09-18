Insider Sell: EVP William Werner Sells 5,769 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

On September 18, 2023, William Werner, the Executive Vice President, Strategy & Development of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (

BJ, Financial), sold 5,769 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company provides a curated assortment of merchandise, including perishable products, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc operates clubs and BJ's Gas locations in several states.

The insider's trading history shows that over the past year, William Werner has sold a total of 6,450 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 5,769 shares is a continuation of this trend. The insider transaction history for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc shows that there have been no insider buys over the past year, while there have been 14 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc were trading for $70.44 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $9.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 19.13, which is higher than the industry median of 16.89 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $70.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $72.60, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The continued selling of shares by the insider could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification. Therefore, while insider transactions can provide valuable insights, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends when making investment decisions. As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider seeking advice from a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

