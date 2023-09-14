OAK HILL ADVISORS LP Reduces Stake in Expro Group Holdings NV

On September 14, 2023, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio) executed a significant transaction involving Expro Group Holdings NV ( XPRO, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of the transaction on their respective portfolios.

Details of the Transaction

OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio) decided to reduce its stake in Expro Group Holdings NV on September 14, 2023. The transaction involved the sale of 17,788,374 shares at a trading price of $22.96 per share. This move had a -35.7% impact on OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, leaving the firm with a total of 30,441 shares in Expro Group Holdings NV. This represents 0.1% of the guru's portfolio and 0.03% of the traded company's total shares.

OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio), a firm based in New York, NY, manages a portfolio of 14 stocks with a total equity of $1.14 billion. The firm's top holdings include Sabre Corp ( SABR, Financial), FS KKR Capital Corp ( FSK, Financial), Invesco Senior Income Trust ( VVR, Financial), Valaris Ltd ( VAL, Financial), and Expro Group Holdings NV ( XPRO, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Energy and Financial Services sectors.

Overview of Expro Group Holdings NV

Expro Group Holdings NV, a US-based company, offers a range of products and services that span the well life cycle, including well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company, which went public on October 4, 2021, operates globally and specializes in offshore production solutions. Expro Group Holdings NV has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion. However, due to insufficient data, the company's price-to-earnings ratio and GuruFocus valuation cannot be evaluated.

Analysis of Expro Group Holdings NV's Stock Performance

Since its IPO, Expro Group Holdings NV's stock has seen an 11.35% increase in price. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 38.79%. However, the company's GF-Score of 22/100 indicates poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC is the largest guru holding shares in Expro Group Holdings NV. Other notable gurus with stakes in the company include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Expro Group Holdings NV is a significant move that has implications for both the guru's portfolio and the traded company. While the transaction resulted in a decrease in the guru's portfolio, it remains to be seen how this will impact the performance of Expro Group Holdings NV's stock in the long run. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.