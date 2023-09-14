OAK HILL ADVISORS LP Reduces Stake in Expro Group Holdings NV

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 14, 2023,

OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio) executed a significant transaction involving Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of the transaction on their respective portfolios.

Details of the Transaction

OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio) decided to reduce its stake in Expro Group Holdings NV on September 14, 2023. The transaction involved the sale of 17,788,374 shares at a trading price of $22.96 per share. This move had a -35.7% impact on OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, leaving the firm with a total of 30,441 shares in Expro Group Holdings NV. This represents 0.1% of the guru's portfolio and 0.03% of the traded company's total shares.

Profile of OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio)

OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio), a firm based in New York, NY, manages a portfolio of 14 stocks with a total equity of $1.14 billion. The firm's top holdings include Sabre Corp (SABR, Financial), FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK, Financial), Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR, Financial), Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial), and Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Energy and Financial Services sectors. 1704195109181980672.png

Overview of Expro Group Holdings NV

Expro Group Holdings NV, a US-based company, offers a range of products and services that span the well life cycle, including well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company, which went public on October 4, 2021, operates globally and specializes in offshore production solutions. Expro Group Holdings NV has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion. However, due to insufficient data, the company's price-to-earnings ratio and GuruFocus valuation cannot be evaluated. 1704195088218849280.png

Analysis of Expro Group Holdings NV's Stock Performance

Since its IPO, Expro Group Holdings NV's stock has seen an 11.35% increase in price. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 38.79%. However, the company's GF-Score of 22/100 indicates poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC is the largest guru holding shares in Expro Group Holdings NV. Other notable gurus with stakes in the company include

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion,

OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Expro Group Holdings NV is a significant move that has implications for both the guru's portfolio and the traded company. While the transaction resulted in a decrease in the guru's portfolio, it remains to be seen how this will impact the performance of Expro Group Holdings NV's stock in the long run. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.