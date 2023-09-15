Insider Sell: Director Brian Tilzer Sells 5,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 15, 2023, Brian Tilzer, a director at Signet Jewelers Ltd (

SIG, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This transaction is part of a series of insider sells by Tilzer over the past year, totaling 10,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

1704195774335680512.png

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a leading retailer of diamond jewelry. The company operates approximately 3,600 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. The company's shares were trading for $76.23 apiece on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the stock a market cap of $3.34 billion.

The insider transaction history for Signet Jewelers Ltd shows a trend of insider selling over the past year, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could be an indication of the insiders' sentiment about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily imply a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for various reasons, such as personal financial planning or portfolio diversification.

1704195791180005376.png

The stock's price-earnings ratio is 8.60, lower than the industry median of 16.77 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

With a price of $76.23 and a GuruFocus Value of $68.49, Signet Jewelers Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Signet Jewelers Ltd shares, along with the overall trend of insider selling over the past year, may raise some questions for potential investors. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that it is fairly valued. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.