Insider Sell: Stephen Shute Sells 13,606 Shares of DocuSign Inc

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 19, 2023, President, Field Operations Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign Inc (

DOCU, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 113,921 shares and purchased none.

Stephen Shute is a key figure in DocuSign Inc, serving as the President of Field Operations. His role involves overseeing the company's global field operations, including direct sales, channel sales, business development, and customer success. His decisions and actions can significantly impact the company's performance and, consequently, its stock price.

DocuSign Inc is a leading company in the field of electronic agreement services. The company offers e-signature, a way to sign electronically on different devices, and manages the agreement process. It caters to sectors such as real estate, financial services, insurance, and healthcare. The company's services are used by hundreds of thousands of companies and hundreds of millions of users in more than 180 countries.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been six insider sells and zero insider buys. This could potentially signal a lack of confidence in the company's future performance among its top executives.

1704284271587360768.png

However, it's important to note that insider selling doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. Therefore, it's crucial to consider other factors when evaluating a company's stock.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $43.51, giving the company a market cap of $8.88 billion. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $127.39. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.34, suggesting that the stock could be a good buy for value investors.

1704284296618967040.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the stock's current valuation suggests that DocuSign Inc could still be a good investment opportunity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.