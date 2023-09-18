Insider Sell: CTO Nur Nicholson Sells 20,350 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

1 hours ago
On September 18, 2023, Chief Technical Officer Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (

APLS, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 20,350 shares and purchased none.

Nur Nicholson is the Chief Technical Officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. The company's primary focus is on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, a central protein in the complement cascade.

The insider's recent sell has raised eyebrows in the financial community, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading history and its correlation with the stock price.

The insider transaction history for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 60 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be indicative of the insider's confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily imply a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or portfolio diversification.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $44.27 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5.69 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.41, based on a GuruFocus Value of $106.99. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a move.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares may raise some concerns, it's crucial to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market valuation, and future growth prospects. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

