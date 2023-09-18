Insider Sell: President David Travers Sells 11,501 Shares of ZipRecruiter Inc

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago

On September 18, 2023, President David Travers of ZipRecruiter Inc (

ZIP, Financial) sold 11,501 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 34,503 shares and made no purchases.

Who is David Travers?

David Travers is the President of ZipRecruiter Inc, a leading online employment marketplace. He has been instrumental in the company's growth and strategic direction. His recent sell-off of shares has sparked interest among investors and market watchers.

About ZipRecruiter Inc

ZipRecruiter Inc is a global online employment marketplace, connecting millions of businesses and job seekers through innovative mobile, web, and email services. The company leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart matching technology to actively connect job seekers with millions of businesses of all sizes.

Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sell-off marks a significant move in the company's insider trading history. Over the past year, there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys for ZipRecruiter Inc. This trend is visualized in the following insider trend image:

1704374856063123456.png

The insider's sell-off could be interpreted in various ways. It could be a personal financial decision or a response to the company's current valuation. However, it's essential to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of ZipRecruiter Inc were trading at $14.94 each. This price gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.5 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.32, higher than the industry median of 16.71 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is undervalued based on its historical performance.

Conclusion

While the insider's recent sell-off may raise eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. The company's solid fundamentals, coupled with its innovative approach to the employment marketplace, make it a compelling consideration for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.