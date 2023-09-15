ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data and rankings are accurate as of September 20, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On September 15, 2023, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 100,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $14.79 each. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in the company to 38,612,895 shares, representing 15.71% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. The traded stock now occupies 11.81% of the guru's portfolio, with the transaction having a 0.03% impact.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm located at 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 40 stocks, with a total equity of $4.83 billion. Its top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc( CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc( ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp( CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc( FYBR, Financial), and Savers Value Village Inc( SVV, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock: Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Frontier Communications Parent Inc, listed under the symbol FYBR, is a US-based company that made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 4, 2021. The company offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. With a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a current price of $15.13, the company has a PE Percentage of 13.51. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Performance and Ranking of the Traded Stock

Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a GF Score of 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are both 4/10, while its Growth Rank is 0/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and its Altman Z score is 0.65, indicating financial stability. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.13, ranking 266 in the Telecommunication Services industry.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc is Gotham Asset Management, LLC.

Conclusion

The recent acquisition by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reflects the firm's confidence in Frontier Communications Parent Inc's potential. Despite the company's low GF Score and rankings, the firm's decision to increase its stake could be based on its in-depth analysis and long-term investment strategy. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider various factors, including the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth potential, before making investment decisions.