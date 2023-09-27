ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, recently added 100,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction took place on September 15, 2023, and has significantly impacted the firm's holdings. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the transaction, the guru's investment philosophy, and an in-depth analysis of the traded stock.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Los Angeles, California, is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity, and Real Estate. The firm's top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc ( CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc ( ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp ( CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial), and Savers Value Village Inc ( SVV, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $4.83 billion, with a strong presence in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.

Transaction Overview

The transaction involved the acquisition of 100,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc at a trade price of $14.79 per share. This addition has increased ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in FYBR to 38,612,895 shares, representing 11.81% of the firm's portfolio and 15.71% of FYBR's total shares.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc: A Closer Look

Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial) is a US-based company that offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks. These services include video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company's market cap stands at $3.72 billion, with a current stock price of $15.13. The company's PE percentage is 13.51, indicating a profitable operation. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated at this time.

Performance and Ranking of FYBR

Since its IPO on May 4, 2021, FYBR has experienced a price change of -41.38%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -40.01%. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are 4/10, 4/10, 0/10, 0/10, and 0/10 respectively.

Financial Health and Industry Position of FYBR

FYBR's financial health is reflected in its Piotroski F-Score of 6 and an Altman Z score of 0.65. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.13, ranking 266th in the Telecommunication Services industry. The company's interest coverage is 1.09, ranking 264th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 5.47 and 1.48 respectively, ranking 219th and 234th in the industry.

Growth and Momentum of FYBR

FYBR's revenue growth over the past three years stands at -10.70%. The company's EBITDA growth and earning growth over the same period are both 0.00. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, RSI 14 Day, Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month, and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are 53.29, 47.84, 46.01, -32.93, and -36.51 respectively.

Largest Guru Holding FYBR

The largest guru holding FYBR is Gotham Asset Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by Gotham Asset Management, LLC is not available at this time.

In conclusion, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of FYBR shares has significantly impacted its portfolio. The transaction reflects the firm's confidence in FYBR's potential despite its current performance and rankings. It will be interesting to observe how this investment influences the firm's portfolio in the future.