ARES MANAGEMENT LLC Acquires Stake in Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, recently added 100,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction took place on September 15, 2023, and has significantly impacted the firm's holdings. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the transaction, the guru's investment philosophy, and an in-depth analysis of the traded stock.

About ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Los Angeles, California, is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity, and Real Estate. The firm's top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp (CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial), and Savers Value Village Inc (SVV, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $4.83 billion, with a strong presence in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.1704405607399817216.png

Transaction Overview

The transaction involved the acquisition of 100,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc at a trade price of $14.79 per share. This addition has increased

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in FYBR to 38,612,895 shares, representing 11.81% of the firm's portfolio and 15.71% of FYBR's total shares.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc: A Closer Look

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (

FYBR, Financial) is a US-based company that offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks. These services include video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company's market cap stands at $3.72 billion, with a current stock price of $15.13. The company's PE percentage is 13.51, indicating a profitable operation. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated at this time.1704405578127769600.png

Performance and Ranking of FYBR

Since its IPO on May 4, 2021, FYBR has experienced a price change of -41.38%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -40.01%. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are 4/10, 4/10, 0/10, 0/10, and 0/10 respectively.

Financial Health and Industry Position of FYBR

FYBR's financial health is reflected in its Piotroski F-Score of 6 and an Altman Z score of 0.65. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.13, ranking 266th in the Telecommunication Services industry. The company's interest coverage is 1.09, ranking 264th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 5.47 and 1.48 respectively, ranking 219th and 234th in the industry.

Growth and Momentum of FYBR

FYBR's revenue growth over the past three years stands at -10.70%. The company's EBITDA growth and earning growth over the same period are both 0.00. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, RSI 14 Day, Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month, and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are 53.29, 47.84, 46.01, -32.93, and -36.51 respectively.

Largest Guru Holding FYBR

The largest guru holding FYBR is Gotham Asset Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by Gotham Asset Management, LLC is not available at this time.

In conclusion,

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of FYBR shares has significantly impacted its portfolio. The transaction reflects the firm's confidence in FYBR's potential despite its current performance and rankings. It will be interesting to observe how this investment influences the firm's portfolio in the future.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.