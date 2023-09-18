Insider Sell: COO Margaret Horn Sells 7,514 Shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

On September 18, 2023, Margaret Horn, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Revolution Medicines Inc (

RVMD, Financial), sold 7,514 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Revolution Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D efforts are concentrated on the development of small molecules that target the enzymes and other proteins that are integral to the growth and survival of cancer cells.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 80,368 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend of selling by the insider is worth noting and could potentially signal their perspective on the company's future prospects.

The insider transaction history for Revolution Medicines Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy and 23 insider sells over the past year. This trend could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance among its insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Revolution Medicines Inc were trading at $31.82, giving the company a market cap of $3.39 billion.

With a price of $31.82 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.95, Revolution Medicines Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.46. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The relationship between the insider's sell transactions and the stock price suggests that the insider may believe that the stock is overvalued. This could potentially be a signal for investors to reassess their positions in Revolution Medicines Inc.

However, it's important to note that insider transactions are just one of many factors that investors should consider when making investment decisions. Other factors such as the company's financial health, its competitive position, and the overall market conditions should also be taken into account.

As always, investors are advised to do their own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
