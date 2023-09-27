An In-depth Examination of the Company's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Navigator Global Investments Ltd ( HFAHF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on 2023-10-06, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Navigator Global Investments Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Navigator Global Investments Ltd: A Brief Overview

Navigator Global Investments Ltd is a holding company engaged in offering investment management products and services to investors. Its operations span across segments like Lighthouse, NGI Strategic, and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Lighthouse segment, which operates as a global absolute return funds manager for investment vehicles. The company has invested in diversified alternative asset management companies. The NGI Strategic segment holds several strategic investments on a minority basis, including the strategic portfolio, Marble Capital, and Invictus Capital investments.

Understanding Navigator Global Investments Ltd's Dividend History

Navigator Global Investments Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2020, with dividends currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Decoding Navigator Global Investments Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

Today, Navigator Global Investments Ltd has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.41% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.49%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Navigator Global Investments Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was -43.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -23.60% per year. Over the past decade, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.00%. Based on the company's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Navigator Global Investments Ltd stock as of today is approximately 0.89%.

Is the Dividend Sustainable? A Look at Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Navigator Global Investments Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.26.

Navigator Global Investments Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Navigator Global Investments Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Assessing Growth Metrics for Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Navigator Global Investments Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Navigator Global Investments Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Navigator Global Investments Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately -0.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 58.57% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Navigator Global Investments Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 2.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 56.42% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Navigator Global Investments Ltd's dividend payments, growth rate, and payout ratio show a mixed picture, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics suggest a potential for sustainability. However, the company's revenue and EPS growth rates, which underperform a significant proportion of global competitors, warrant careful observation. Investors should continue to monitor these factors closely while considering the company's dividend prospects.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.