A Comprehensive Analysis of KRIUF's Dividend History, Yield, and Growth

The Keg Royalties Income Fund ( KRIUF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-20. As investors eagerly anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to scrutinize the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into The Keg Royalties Income Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding The Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund is a Canada-based company operating in the Restaurant industry. Its primary activity involves operating and franchising keg steakhouses and bar restaurants in Canada and the United States, targeting individuals seeking a high-end casual dining experience.

Examining The Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend History

The Keg Royalties Income Fund has demonstrated a consistent dividend payment record since 2010, with dividends currently distributed on a monthly basis. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Dissecting The Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, The Keg Royalties Income Fund boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.09% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.05%. This suggests a potential decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -4.80% per year. In the past decade, The Keg Royalties Income Fund's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -1.40%.

Based on The Keg Royalties Income Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of The Keg Royalties Income Fund stock as of today is approximately 6.33%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To gauge the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to analyze the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reveals the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, The Keg Royalties Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is 1.23, which may question the sustainability of the company's dividend.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund's profitability rank offers insights into the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks The Keg Royalties Income Fund's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

The Keg Royalties Income Fund's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, The Keg Royalties Income Fund's earnings increased by approximately -25.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 21.12% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Weighing The Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend Prospects

While The Keg Royalties Income Fund has demonstrated a consistent dividend payment history, the sustainability of its dividends is questionable given its high payout ratio. Despite this, the company's fair profitability and growth outlook suggest potential for future earnings growth. Investors should continue to monitor these metrics closely to make informed decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.