Unraveling the Dividend Performance and Future Prospects

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd ( KPGHF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's Business

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd operates a chartered accounting business which assists small and medium enterprises, private business owners and high net worth individuals to manage their accounting, taxation, audit, and wealth management activities. The company's operating segment include Accounting and Other services. It generates maximum revenue from the Accounting segment. The Accounting segment includes accounting and taxation services, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audits, business structuring, bookkeeping, and all other accounting related services. Other services segment includes financial broking services, wealth management, corporate advisory, investment office, and all other non-accounting services.

A Retrospective Look at Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend History

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Dissecting Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.05% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.10%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 9.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 7.80% per year. Based on Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd stock as of today is approximately 1.53%.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, as of 2023-06-30, suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of past 10 years.

Deciphering Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 23.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 87.09% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's earnings increased by approximately -0.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 32.48% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.30% outperforms approximately 44.2% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

While Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust profitability, and impressive growth metrics paint a promising picture, investors should also consider its relatively high payout ratio. This suggests that the company might be distributing a large portion of its earnings as dividends, potentially compromising its financial stability in the long run. Therefore, it is crucial for investors to monitor these factors closely to make informed decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.