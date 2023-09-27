Analysing Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Sustainability and Growth

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago

Unraveling the Dividend Performance and Future Prospects

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (

KPGHF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's Business

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd operates a chartered accounting business which assists small and medium enterprises, private business owners and high net worth individuals to manage their accounting, taxation, audit, and wealth management activities. The company's operating segment include Accounting and Other services. It generates maximum revenue from the Accounting segment. The Accounting segment includes accounting and taxation services, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audits, business structuring, bookkeeping, and all other accounting related services. Other services segment includes financial broking services, wealth management, corporate advisory, investment office, and all other non-accounting services.

income-breakdown?&symbol=KPGHF?width=560&height=450&t=1695204692

A Retrospective Look at Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend History

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1704438165562982400.png

Dissecting Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.05% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.10%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 9.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 7.80% per year. Based on Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd stock as of today is approximately 1.53%.

1704438184227635200.png

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, as of 2023-06-30, suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of past 10 years.

Deciphering Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 23.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 87.09% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's earnings increased by approximately -0.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 32.48% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.30% outperforms approximately 44.2% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

While Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust profitability, and impressive growth metrics paint a promising picture, investors should also consider its relatively high payout ratio. This suggests that the company might be distributing a large portion of its earnings as dividends, potentially compromising its financial stability in the long run. Therefore, it is crucial for investors to monitor these factors closely to make informed decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.