Apple Inc ( AAPL, Financial), a leading consumer electronics company, has seen a decline of about 1.57% in its stock value over the past week. On September 20, 2023, the stock fell by 0.18, contrasting sharply with its three-month return of -3.03%. The company's market cap has also experienced fluctuations, rising to $3,035,216.96 in the most recent quarter from $2,592,789.65 in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Apple Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of August 31, 2023, Apple Inc's institutional ownership level is 37.19%, down from 39.06% as of May 31, 2023, and down from 53.34% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Apple Inc's stock are Czech National Bank (Trades, Portfolio), Maryland State Retirement & Pension System (Trades, Portfolio), and Sarasin & Partners LLP (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.01%, 0.01%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Apple Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 22.8 per year, which is better than 69.5% of 1964 companies in the Hardware industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 17.4%.

Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Apple Inc is 11.82% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 27.2% during the past three years. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Estimate) is projected using a combination of historical data and industry trends, factoring in company-specific elements, broader economic conditions, and anticipated market dynamics.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Apple Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.11% as of August 31, 2023, compared to insider ownership of 0.11% from a year ago, reflecting the unchanged faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

During the past three months, Apple Inc had 1 insider sell transactions: Deirdre O'brien, Senior Vice President sold 15,419 shares on August 7, 2023.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Apple Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

