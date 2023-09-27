FirstEnergy (FE): A Modestly Undervalued Gem in the Utilities Sector?

An In-Depth Analysis of FirstEnergy's Valuation and Financials

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FirstEnergy Corp (

FE, Financial) has seen a daily loss of 1.03% and a 3-month loss of 6.06%. Despite these figures, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.79, prompting us to question: is FirstEnergy's stock modestly undervalued? This article delves into FirstEnergy's valuation analysis, providing you with insights to make informed investment decisions.

Company Introduction

FirstEnergy is an investor-owned holding company with 10 regulated distribution utilities across six Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. It also owns and operates one of the nation's largest electric transmission systems. With a current share price of $36.42 and a GF Value of $42.49, FirstEnergy appears to be modestly undervalued. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, hinting at a potential investment opportunity.

1704504345963266048.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that evaluates a stock's fair trading value. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

FirstEnergy's stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. The GF Value chart below provides a visual representation of this analysis.

1704504321527250944.png

For a list of companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk, click here.

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. FirstEnergy's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.01, which is worse than 95.24% of 483 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This puts FirstEnergy's overall financial strength at 3 out of 10, indicating that it is relatively weak.

1704504364724387840.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. FirstEnergy has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 16.04%, which ranks better than 60.48% of 501 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This gives FirstEnergy a profitability rank of 6 out of 10.

However, the company's growth is less impressive. It has an average annual revenue growth of 2.3%, which ranks worse than 76.03% of 484 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 2.7%, which ranks worse than 57.11% of 457 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, FirstEnergy's ROIC is 1.55, and its WACC is 5.02, indicating that the company's return on invested capital is lower than its cost of capital.

1704504383443566592.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, FirstEnergy's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. However, its financial condition is poor, and its profitability is only fair. Its growth ranks worse than 57.11% of 457 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. For more information about FirstEnergy's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For a list of high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.