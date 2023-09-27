Unveiling Alphabet (GOOGL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Alphabet Inc's intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth

1 hours ago
Alphabet Inc (

GOOGL, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -0.65% and a three-month gain of 11.68%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.72, the question arises: is the stock fairly valued? This article delves into a comprehensive analysis of Alphabet's valuation, encouraging readers to explore the financial intricacies of this tech behemoth.

Company Introduction

Alphabet Inc (

GOOGL, Financial), the parent company of Google, generates 99% of its revenue from the internet media giant, with over 85% coming from online ads. Other revenue streams include sales of apps, content on Google Play and YouTube, cloud service fees, and other licensing revenue. Alphabet's moonshot investments in health tech (Verily), internet access (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more are part of its 'other bets' segment.

At a price of $137.14 per share, Alphabet's market cap stands at $1.70 trillion, and the stock appears to be fairly valued when compared to the GF Value of $146.1. This comparison is based on the proprietary GF Value, an estimation of a stock's fair value.

1704504726390833152.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line indicates the ideal fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on these calculations, Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1704504707688431616.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with strong financial strength reduces the risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are key indicators of a company's financial strength. Alphabet's cash-to-debt ratio of 4.06 is lower than 55.54% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. Nevertheless, Alphabet's overall financial strength is rated 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1704504748075384832.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Alphabet has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. With an operating margin of 25.75%, Alphabet ranks better than 87.18% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. Alphabet's growth is also impressive, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate better than 73.2% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. Alphabet's ROIC of 27.32 is significantly higher than its WACC of 11.02, indicating efficient cash flow generation relative to the capital invested in its business.

1704504764999401472.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet's stock appears to be fairly valued. With strong financial health and robust profitability, Alphabet's growth ranks better than 63.66% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Alphabet stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
