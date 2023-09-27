SL Green Realty (SLG)'s True Worth: A Complete Analysis of Its Market Value

Is SL Green Realty modestly undervalued? An in-depth exploration of its intrinsic value and future prospects

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 4.9% and an impressive 3-month gain of 70.16%, SL Green Realty Corp (

SLG, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market. Despite reporting a Loss Per Share of 7.16, the question on many investors' minds is: Is the stock modestly undervalued? In this article, we aim to answer this question by conducting a thorough valuation analysis of SL Green Realty. So, let's delve into the details.

Company Introduction

SL Green Realty Corp (

SLG, Financial) is one of the largest property owners and landlords in Manhattan, with interests in approximately 35 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company also has a limited portfolio of strategically located retail space. As a real estate investment trust, SL Green Realty has a market cap of $2.80 billion and reported sales of $882 million. The stock price currently stands at $42.95, which we will compare with the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value.

1704505398179921920.png

Summarizing the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

At its current price of $42.95 per share and a market cap of $2.80 billion, SL Green Realty (

SLG, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1704505380341547008.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. SL Green Realty has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, ranking worse than 62.19% of 722 companies in the REITs industry. The overall financial strength of SL Green Realty is 3 out of 10, indicating poor financial strength.

1704505422183923712.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. SL Green Realty has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $882 million and a Loss Per Share of $7.16. Its operating margin is 16.49%, ranking worse than 85.2% of 669 companies in the REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of SL Green Realty is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. However, SL Green Realty's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 79.02% of 634 companies in the REITs industry. SL Green Realty's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -27.6%, ranking worse than 89.37% of 536 companies in the REITs industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate a company's profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, SL Green Realty's ROIC was 1.26 while its WACC came in at 5.46.

1704505441045708800.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of SL Green Realty (

SLG, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 89.37% of 536 companies in the REITs industry. To learn more about SL Green Realty stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.